This farmer’s son from Jammu and Kashmir secures the second rank in IES exam

Tanveer Ahmed Khan from Jammu and Kashmir secured the second rank in the Indian Economic Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC).

Tanveer, belonging to a poor family of farmers, has had a journey filled with struggles. His father comes from the Kulgam district and works as a seasonal rickshaw puller during the winters to earn extra money to make ends meet and provide for his son’s education.

“I worked very hard, and my family fully supported me. The support from my parents, uncles, and teachers has brought me to this point,” Tanveer told TNIE.

Tanveer did his schooling at the local government school and later graduated in Arts from Government Degree College, Anantnag, in 2016. He secured the third rank in the University of Kashmir entrance test and got a seat in its post-graduate economics course.

He was also awarded the Junior Research Fellowship during his last year of the post-graduate programme.

Image: TNIE

ALSO READ Elon Musk fan and COVID-19 survivor scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, I confined myself to the four walls of my room and started preparing for the IES examination while doing my M.Phil. I never let COVID-19 impact my schedule of studies,” Tanveer told The Hindu.

Although the journey was hard, he was able to achieve this feat in his first attempt. He said the trick is to keep going and never lose hope.

“I worked very hard and considered my first attempt as my last attempt, and in the end, I achieved this feat,” he added.

He encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by telling them they are brilliant minds who can excel in any field. All they need to do is think out of the box and not restrict themselves to the conventional career paths.

(By Vrinda Garg)

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at social@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.