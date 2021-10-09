From rooftop organic farming to an AI-based platform for children with learning disabilities: top Social Stories of the week

SocialStory spoke to entrepreneur Niranjan Swamy, Co-founder of ﻿AttentionKart﻿, a tech-based platform for children with special needs. Prateek Tiwari, CEO and Founder of The ﻿Living Greens ﻿, also discussed how its product helps people grow organic produce on their rooftops.

Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-founder of ﻿FarmERP﻿, writes about how user-friendly digital or e-mandis helps put the power back in the hands of the farmer.

Here are the top Social Stories from this week:

Mini Vasudevan returned from the US to Coimbatore in 2004 and found animals being ill-treated in the city, which led her to start Humane Animal Society in 2006.

The organisation, which treats about 100 pets every day, also has an outpatient facility for people who cannot afford treatment of their pets.

Thirty-seven-year-old garment worker Sridevi bravely shares how she navigated financial constraints while ensuring her daughter’s assaulter was dealt with through the right legal channels.

After his son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Niranjan Swamy, CEO of MedApp — a healthcare logistics solutions provider — recognised how little institutional and educational support exists for children with learning disabilities.

He launched AttentionKart to offer customised content for such children and analytics for stakeholders to better understand their academic interests.

Headquartered in Jaipur, The Living Greens is the brainchild of agri-engineer Prateek Tiwari. It has developed a portable farming system that allows people to transform their rooftops into organic food-producing spaces.

Smile For All is an NGO dedicated to providing private school education to underprivileged children

Jaipur-based Smile For All society is keen on bringing children from slums back to schools. With its Happiness Subscriptions, starting at Rs 500 per month, patrons can help underprivileged children access quality education. At present, it has 623 happiness subscribers who support its mission.

Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-founder of FarmERP, discusses the issues with the current APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Commodities) system that results in crop wastage.

He opines that the agriculture sector is at the brink of a digital transformation, and the digital mandis would help farmers put the rights back in the hands of farmers.

