5 startups that are leading the way to make mental health more accessible in India

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus has not just shifted to physical health issues but have also brought mental health to the forefront. Many households are dealing with anxiety, depression, and burnout, as people start to take mental illnesses more seriously.

However, it can be difficult to navigate and find the right solution that works for you. India has a plethora of startups and non-profits that are working to ensure accessible mental healthcare. Here are some standouts:

An innovative AI-based platform, ﻿Wysa﻿ was designed by users and therapists to help people feel heard and understood. On the platform, qualified therapists can anonymously offer support via chat. Founded by Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati, Wysa’s emotionally intelligent bot combines empathetic listening with evidence-based therapeutic techniques to make mental healthcare more accessible.

Recognising that finding mental health support can be an intimidating process, MindClan curates inclusive resources to help you find an affirmative and non-judgemental safe space. From active mental health helpline numbers to counsellors and support groups, the organisation has a wide range of offerings to assist people with their mental wellness needs.

Founded by Aakriti Joanna, Bengaluru-based counselling platform Kaha Mind offers mental health help for both individuals and companies. It was built on the idea that taking care of mental health and wellness should be effortless. Kaha Mind helps users connect with mental health professionals and facilitates virtual counselling sessions. Through social media, they also strive to create awareness about the nuances of mental health and help people understand how processes like healing work.

One of India's leading online mental health care providers, ePsyClinic works to facilitate remote therapy and counselling services for its users. By offering convenient online sessions, they aim to make mental health help more convenient to people who can access it from the comfort of their homes. The organisation also has a repository of online resources and runs awareness programmes and webinars to boost awareness.

Founded by Paras and Rashi, The Alternative Story aims to provide affordable, accessible, and politically informed counselling services, with a special focus on socio-economically marginalised individuals. The team of therapists and researchers offers counselling services, training sessions, courses, and webinars for individuals and groups.

They believe that mental health is socio-politically located and that the larger context that produces mental well-being cannot be ignored when it comes to counselling. Some of their therapists offer ‘Pay What You Want’ rates for people who are looking for more affordable help.

