I am VG*— a 47-year-old female patient with psychiatric complaints.

Accompanied by my sister, I visited the psychiatry outpatient department at a tertiary care hospital in Mumbai.

I, a current tobacco user of Mishiri (a coarse substance made by roasting dried tobacco leaves that is used as a dentifrice for cleaning teeth and gums — not to be confused with misri, a type of sugar candy), was reported to have psychological problems and symptoms like depression. I was referred to the LifeFirst tobacco cessation program (an initiative by Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation) based in the hospital.

I enrolled in the programme and availed counselling services for six months. Although my mishiri intake was reduced greatly, I could not quit completely.

Meanwhile, my 53-year-old sister — SG*— came to know about what the LifeFirst counselling programme offered me. She thus proactively reported about her own habit of tobacco use and showed interest in enrolling in the programme.

During her counselling, my sister shared information about her habit of applying mishiri (which was around six times a day). She had developed the habit after seeing other family members use it when she was nine years old.

During the initial session with LifeFirst counsellor — Harshali Gaikwad, SG shared her perception about using mishiri. She used to think that it's not a big deal and that using mishri won’t cause her harm. According to her, it was important for me to stop using it as I am having psychiatric issues, but not her – however, after counselling sessions with Harshali, she realised the importance of quitting her tobacco habit.

During the initial phase of quitting her mishiri use, she reported behavioural change i.e anger, irritation and lethargic. However, with Harshali’s ongoing support and suggestive measures, she was able to cope with these effects.

After gathering information on reasons, patterns, and triggers for using mishiri, Harshali provided information on various strategies and techniques, to help SG during the quitting process. SG reduced her mishiri use gradually and by the sixth follow-up session (at six months) of the programme she completely stopped her mishiri use.

Now, as she has stopped her mishiri use completely, our family members are happy. She shared with Harshali that she is more confident in taking care of her family and has developed a positive approach towards her life.

(*Names changed upon request)