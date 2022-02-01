Survivor Series: We could not provide our son a normal life due to our weak economic background

My name is Kanhaiyalaal from Janjgir, Champa district in Chhattisgarh. Being born with a Clubfoot (a birth defect in which the foot is twisted out of shape or position), I am the sole breadwinner of my family. The weak financial backdrop and the growing situation of COVID-19 made me and my family undergo tremendous strains during the period.

My eight-year-old son Mayank Patel, on the other hand, was also suffering from the condition of Clubfoot, which grew worse with time and needed an operation.

Children at early ages undergoing social setbacks due to deformities since birth is a challenge not just for the child, but also for their parents.

I have already taken Mayank to many hospitals to rectify his condition and undergo an operation. But it was unaffordable, and was way too difficult for me.

Many times, we thought of providing him a normal life with better health and education facilities. But due to our weak economic background, we were not able to provide even basic facilities to him.

As I was having a limited source of income, one of my friends introduced me to Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), an NGO in Udaipur, Rajasthan. When I approached Narayan Seva Sansthan, my son was treated and operated for free of cost.

Mayank after the operation

NSS has been providing free-of-cost corrective surgeries since 1985 for differently-abled people who hail from economically weaker sections.

The NGO came forward to support us to give another life to our son and stop his misery. Mayank always says that he will make us proud one day. For this, we will give him equal opportunity to do so.

Mayank’s surgery at NSS has obtained a fruitful result and my son has been showing improvement in his condition.