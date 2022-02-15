[Survivor series] We were devastated to know that our son was born with a deformed leg

Ten years ago, my wife Sangeeta and I (Ashok Kumar) were overjoyed with our son’s birth, but soon we found that his right leg was deformed.

We come from a modest family in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and we were devastated to handle this uninvited storm. We consulted many doctors but all in vain as the treatment was very expensive and unaffordable. Owning a small sweet shop, I could not afford the treatment and the cost of his operation, which would make him walk normally.

With the help of a known family friend, I was introduced to Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) in Udaipur, which offers free treatment to the differently-abled. We visited NSS and got my son, Shreshth Gupta, treated.

Since 1985, NSS has been providing free-of-cost corrective surgeries for the differently-abled people who hail from economically weaker sections. The NGO came forward to support us to give another life to our son and stop his misery. My son’s surgery was a great success.

Shreshth Gupta after the surgery

Seeing the dedicated service of doctors and nursing staff at NSS, Shreshth now aspires to become the best doctor and help the needy in future.

The word ‘paisa’ means a lot to a family like us. Many families struggle to get good treatment due to financial constraints. My family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Narayan Seva Sansthan team for their strong support before and during the treatment.

We are hoping for a speedy recovery and are happy that our son will finally be able to walk properly for the first time in 10 years.