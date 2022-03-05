Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world. - Desmond Tutu

In a world where me, me me, is the chorus song, doing your bit is more important than ever to leave it a better place.

Like every other week, SocialStory brings you some of the most inspiring stories around us. This week, we looked at the journey of Rotary India President Shekhar Mehta who has, over the years, worked for various social causes.

We also delved deeper into the story of garment factory worker Vanaja, who is doing her bit for women's empowerment.

Born in Jaipur and raised in Kolkata, Shekhar Mehta comes from a family of chartered accountants, with 32 members having pursued CA – including himself. However, his career took a different path when he joined Rotary in 1984.

Participating in service projects through Rotary changed Shekhar as a person and made him empathise more with the needs of others. Soon after joining the club, he started working on various projects that benefited rural communities locally.

“One can make a greater impact only by practising ‘service above self’. We, as a community, can uphold our humanitarian duties only when we serve to change the lives of those around us. Make others capable regardless of status, cast or creed,” Shekhar explains.

This week in Survivor Series, SocialStory shares the story of Vanaja, a textile factory worker who treaded towards empowerment one step at a time.

Vanaja at the factory

I am Vanaja. I hail from Thirukampuliyar village in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu, where I also work as a packer at a leading textile factory. I got married 20 years ago and got pregnant with a baby boy, when my husband decided to abandon me and marry another woman four months after our wedding.

Earlier, I lived my life with the support of my parents. As they were ageing, I found a job at the textile factory in 2004 as a checker to meet the basic financial expenses at home.

In 2016, I was selected as a ToT (Trainer of Trainers). During the training sessions, I was equipped with communications skills, and I was able to identify my strengths and build leadership skills.

According to the World Bank, India is home to around 80 million persons with disabilities (PWDs). Their inclusion in the mainstream, in terms of accessible infrastructure, education, financial inclusion, skill development, and employability, is critical — not only for their growth but also as a significant contributor to the nation's GDP.

However, the reality is quite the opposite.

Although the Indian government has made efforts in recent years to improve the lives and lifestyles of PWDs, there is still much work to be done.

Since 2019, AssisTech Foundation (ATF) has been working towards improving the situation of disabled people. The assistive technology-focused ecosystem supports and promotes disability-focused technology startups and innovations.

Our environment has undergone a significant change in the recent times with temperatures soaring across the globe leading to extreme weather conditions, rising income inequality, and deepening geopolitical tensions.

The most recent threat is the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted livelihood across the world due to nationwide lockdowns.

However, looking on the brighter side, this situation has acted as a catalyst for innovation with companies focusing on sustainability, to reassess the way they do businesses and how they interact with the environment.

Sustainability has surfaced as an integral corporate strategy that might not translate into tangible benefits immediately but will have significant positive effects in the long run.

Business leaders are understanding the fact that its benefits go beyond pleasing institutional shareholders, thus building a robust brand reputation.