[Survivor Series] Despite being physically disabled and poor, my parents encourage me to forge my own path

By Apoorva
In this week’s ‘Survivor Series’, we share the story of Apoorva, who has always strived to achieve more despite the many financial challenges.
1 CLAP
0

My name is Apoorva. I am a motivated and artistically inclined student from a village in Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka. My parents are both differently abled, having suffered from the after-effects of polio on different limbs.

My father is a farmer trying to grow ragi on his small rain-dependent field, and my mother is into tailoring to augment our family income. We also rear a few sheep.

My parents always had profound respect for education and thus encouraged me and my younger sister to study and score well. I have studied in a government school in my village in Kannada medium, and later in a government college nearby.

My parents and teachers are my cheerleaders having encouraged me to pursue extra-curricular activities, which I did successfully. I was also a district-level prize winner for Ghazal singing, and a taluk level winner for dance and drama. In sports, I have aced Javelin throw at taluk level. The pandemic put paid to further competitions and prizes, however my efforts were profiled on the UNICEF India Facebook page with a video clip of my talk on the occasion of Girl Child Day celebrations.

I have also been supported by Vidyadhan- a flagship higher education scholarship programme of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives. Financial problems hinder the growth of several people, so I am especially thankful to Vidyadhan for removing this barrier from my path.

I have a great interest in art and design. I have taken the advice given to me that my career should ideally be built on my best skills. I am now studying BSc Animation and VFX at Alva’s College, Moodabidri. I feel there are vast job opportunities for me in illustration, gaming, advertising and film and TV, and I am looking forward to using my natural talents.

Edited by Anju Narayanan