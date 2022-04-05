[Survivor Series] My relatives who once laughed at us, now look up at my children at the heights they have reached

My name is Pasupatham and I work as a toilet cleaner in Muthu Mariamman Street in Coimbatore. My husband Durai is a tailor.

We have four children and we always wanted to ensure they study well and see successful. However, our financial status would not support it. I had initially taken up work as a housemaid in four to five houses and worked very hard to make ends meet. But I had to travel very far, and my health was not supporting me.

It was at this juncture that I was offered a job by my area group members via Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) to maintain the community toilet in my area. And I took the opportunity immediately.

Since then, I have been working diligently as the caretaker and toilet cleaner of the CT (community toilet) in Muthu Mariamman Street. The residents of the area appreciate me for maintaining their toilet well, and that gives me an added confidence.

My work has been supported by IIHS who is also a part of the National Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (NFSSM) Alliance. It is a collaborative body ensuring inclusivity in the sanitation value chain.

My relatives laughed at me when I took up toilet cleaning. But for me, it did not matter what job I did as long as I worked hard and was sincere with my work. My only aim was to ensure that I will be able to support my children’s studies.

Today, my elder daughter has completed her PhD in Gandhigram University at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. All my other children are also well placed.

My relatives, who once laughed at us, now look up at my children for the heights they have reached. I now take pride in the work I do.