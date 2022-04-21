Climate change is a reality today. Over the last few years, climate change has become a global cause for concern. Moreover, these climatic changes have a wide range of effects on life on Earth. Because of the world's unanticipated environmental issues, such as global warming, pollution, waste mismanagement, and the biodiversity crisis, raising awareness about our environment has become increasingly important.

Unending resource depletion has driven us to consider and adopt the concept of sustainability in a number of ways. In all environmental debates, the importance of academic institutions is typically addressed.

Education institutions can play a key role in research and making genuine efforts to protect and restore ecosystems. As universities help shape young minds, they play an important role in tackling major sustainability challenges by educating future generations, undertaking sustainability research, and encouraging legislators to incorporate sustainability principles into the country's development plans.

On a global scale, university campuses are anticipated to act as an experimental paradigm for sustainability. A clean and sustainable campus helps provide a healthy and happy learning environment.

Collaborating with local communities is key to successful sustainability initiatives Image: Varun Gaba/Unsplash

ALSO READ [Sustainability] From corridors of uncertainty to safe passages

Moreover, universities are today collaborating more and more with local communities to drive the whole idea of sustainable living. In fact, universities should reinvigorate the civic role of institutions to build ecologically and socially resilient communities as part of their efforts.

Here are a few examples of how universities can collaborate with local communities to protect the environment:

Greening drive - Depending on the geography and climate universities can work with local communities to plant more trees in and around the campus. Practices such as organic farming, less water consuming irrigation methods like drip farming should be encouraged

Introduce students to local communities - It is critical for our students to engage with local communities on the front lines. Students can use their entrepreneurial skills to assist these communities in developing sustainable practices in farming, animal husbandry and other enterprises, as well as in their day to day life.

Maintenance of the university - Universities can collaborate with local artisans and collaborate with them in making the university architectural design stand out. This will aid in the preservation of regional textiles.

Creating a network of cycleways for students and locals - Universities can play a larger role in the local community, by partnering with local governments in developing more sustainable models of transportation, like building cycling tracks etc.

Stay Updated Get news and updates from the world of social entrepreneurship Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

By encouraging students and local communities to cycle to class instead of utilizing public transportation or driving, universities can help curb air pollution.

Waste Management - Universities can work with locals and dispose of the waste in a more organized manner. To reduce waste in and around the campus, students and the local community should be taught correct waste management procedures through lectures, notice boards, and demonstrations. It is essential that all garbage be recycled.

Water recharge wells should be built on campus to collect water from runoff and clean water. The recycled water should then be used for horticulture and afforestation. Local processing machines should be used to recycle waste paper. Manure can be made from kitchen and food waste that has been recycled.

Climate change is knocking at our doors and unless we act now it may be too late. Universities and educational institutions can lead the way in working with local communities to develop sustainable and environment-friendly models that can help arrest climate change.