Indian, American researchers create high-calibre 3D-printed N95 mask

Researchers from Amity University, Haryana and the University of Nebraska in the US have collaborated to develop a 3D-printed silicon N95 mask with a shelf life of more than five years, depending on use. In addition to being reusable, the researchers said the mask is washable, odourless, non-allergic, anti-microbial, and can be recycled.

Made by Dr Atul Thakur, Dr Preeti Thakur, Dr Lucky Krishnia, Prof PB Sharma, and Dinesh Kumar from India, along with Prof Rakesh Srivastava from the US, the Nano Breath mask is developed to be used as a prophylactic.

The mask’s four-layer filtration mechanism is made of an outer layer that is coated with nanoparticles. The second layer is a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter. The third layer is a 100 µm filter and the fourth is a moisture absorbent filter.

The four-layer structure not only makes the mask effective in preventing infections like COVID 19, it can also be used by workers in different industries image: PIB

The structure not only makes the mask effective in preventing infections like COVID-19, but can also be used by workers exposed to high volumes of dust in industries such as cement factories, brick kilns, cotton factories, and paint manufacturing. The researchers said one of the unique features of the mask is that it can be customised by changing the filter configuration. This means it is effective in preventing severe lung diseases such as Silicosis.

A trademark and a patent have also been filed.

The mask has been developed with the support of Zetasizer Nano ZS, a facility supported by ‘Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure’ (FIST) project of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The researchers employed technology that enables high-temperature thermal analysis for ceramic materials and catalysis applications in the development of the mask. It is a high-performance, versatile system for measuring particle size, zeta potential, molecular weight, particle mobility, and micro-rheology.