[Survivor Series] Despite our financial problems and my physical condition, I aim to crack KAS

I am Pradeepa B J from a small village in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. I belong to an agricultural family. My father is a farmer and mother is a housewife. I was a victim of Endosulfan poisoning in my childhood. I have Cerebral Palsy, which has rendered me a quadriplegic with an 80 percent disability.

Despite all our financial problems and my physical condition, my parents helped me pursue an education. I scored good grades in my 10th board exams.

Pradeepa BJ

After that, I got selected for the Vidyadhan scholarship programme, a flagship higher education scholarship programme of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives. It is a comprehensive programme including training and mentoring for meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families.

Vidyadhan’s goal is to allow students like me to contribute to and benefit from the country's economic progress.

Being a first generation learner I struggled a lot to make my career choices. Along with the financial support Vidyadhan also guided me to make my career choices and motivated me to achieve my dreams.

I completed my 12th grade with excellent grades and joined B.Com. I completed my graduation with high scores and joined M.Com.

Now I have been appointed as a Village Accountant at the Tahsildar’s office at Thirthahalli, Shivamogga District in Karnataka. I can proudly say that Vidyadhan has been my pillar of support by providing me with direction, motivation, guidance in goal setting, etc. I hope to be a role model to others who feel challenged because of being differently-abled.

In the future, I wish to work with the Revenue Department. I am also planning to appear for the KAS (Karnataka Administrative Service) exams, for better opportunities to serve as an arm of the government. Meanwhile, I will complete my M.Com degree.

I hope I will be able to provide a comfortable future for my family.