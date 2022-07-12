I managed to come first in my school despite my hardships at home

I am Abijith UK, and I am from Palakkad, Kerala. I had always dreamt of achieving something big in life, and this wish made me study hard from childhood.

I did my schooling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where I cleared my primary education from Little Rose Nursery and Primary School and enrolled for higher secondary education at PAK Palanisamy Higher Secondary School.

Since my father had been infirm for the past five years, for some time, I had to discontinue my studies after Class 8. During this tough time, my maternal uncle and grandparents spent their hard-earned money on my studies.

In Class 10, I scored 94.8 percent and secured 99 in Tamil and Social Science subjects. Earlier, I had heard of the Vidyadhan Scholarship from my science teacher Saravanan sir. After the results were declared, he helped me apply for the scholarship.

Abhijit UK

Vidyadhan is a flagship higher education scholarship programme of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives to support the education of meritorious students from economically challenged families.

Following a rigorous selection process that includes a test and an interview, the foundation offers scholarships to students who have cleared Class 10/SSLC board exams.

Vidyadhan Scholarship programme’s primary motto is to make quality education accessible to economically poor students with a strong desire for higher studies.

I was one among many kids that got training from the foundation. Vidyadhan offered online training sessions on good English communication skills, personality development, and leadership skills qualities.

The programme also helped me score 594 out of 600 in my Class 12 board exams, where I got 100 percent marks in four main subjects—commerce, accountancy, business maths, and economics.

Moreover, I was acknowledged by the DT Next newspaper as I secured first place in my school and bagged the second position in the North Chennai district.

Vidyadhan helped me financially and emotionally during my hard times by providing scholarships and camps, and I am very grateful to them.

Now, I am a UPSC aspirant, and I also wish to be a Chartered Accountant.