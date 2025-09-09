India’s cancer burden is rising sharply, and all eyes are on usual suspects

India’s cancer burden is mounting at an alarming pace, with new data from the National Cancer Registry Programme showing a sharp rise in incidence across several states and cities.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analysed data from 43 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) across the country from 2015 to 2019, as well as the projected estimates for 2024. It found that the lifetime risk of developing cancer in India is now 11%, while these figures for certain northeastern states like Mizoram are nearly double, 21.1% in men and 18.9% in women.

Regional hot spots

The district of Aizawl in Mizoram topped the charts with the highest age-adjusted incidence rate (AAIR) — 256.1 per 100,000 males and 217.2 per 100,000 females, far higher than the national average. Other northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, also reported elevated risks.

Among metropolitan cities, Delhi had the highest overall incidence rate for men (146.7 per 100,000), while Hyderabad ranked fifth among women (AAIR of 153.8), with breast cancer emerging as the most common cancer site for women in the city.

"The new cancer registry numbers are not just statistics—they’re real people, real families, facing cancer in growing numbers across India. What worries me most is the clear clustering we see in the Northeast, where tobacco habits, food patterns, and genetic factors are fuelling some of the highest cancer rates in the country. In our metros, a different picture emerges—breast and lung cancers rising sharply, often linked to stressful lifestyles, pollution, and late diagnoses," explains Dr Suman Das, MD, FUICC (USA), Sr Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centres, Visakhapatnam.

When we say 11% lifetime risk, it means one in nine Indians—someone in your family, a friend, or even you—could face cancer in their lifetime. That’s a sobering reality," he tells YourStory.

Most common cancers

The study estimated that India will see 1.56 million new cancer cases in 2024 and 874,404 deaths. For men, cancers of the oral cavity, lung, and prostate dominate, while women are more likely to develop breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers.

In men, mouth cancer alone is expected to account for more than 113,000 new cases, followed by lung cancer (74,763).

Among women, breast cancer cases are projected at 238,085, nearly one-third of all female cancers, followed by cervical (78,499) and ovarian cancer (48,984).

Breast cancer had the highest incidence rate in Hyderabad, with an age-adjusted rate of 54 per 100,000 women, while cervical cancer was most common in Aizawl.

Srinagar reported the highest lung cancer rates among men (39.5 per 100,000), while Ahmedabad Urban recorded India’s highest oral cancer incidence among men.

Notably, oral cancer cases are rising significantly across 14 registries for men and 4 registries for women, underscoring the continuing public health challenge of tobacco and betel quid consumption.

"The answer lies not in fear but in action: creating awareness, encouraging early screening, tackling preventable risks like tobacco and obesity, and most importantly, ensuring timely and affordable access to treatments like radiation therapy, not just in big cities but in every corner of the country," Dr Das adds.