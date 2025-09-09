Last week, Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, in a statement, said that Kerala’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has reached a historic low of 5 deaths per 1,000 births. The minister was quoting from the latest Sample Registration System Statistical Report for 2023.

IMR is defined as the number of deaths under one year of age per 1,000 live births. The Sample Registration System report is an annual demographic survey conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India.

According to the survey, IMR in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh has the highest IMR at 37, while Manipur has the lowest rate at 3. Kerala is the only large state with a single-digit IMR, far ahead of the national average of 25 and second in the country after Manipur. The minister pointed out that this number is even lower than the United States, which records 5.6.

Meanwhile, at the national level, IMR has declined from 40 in 2013 to 25 in 2023, marking a decadal decline of 37.5%. Rural areas of the country saw a reduction from 44 to 28, while urban areas improved from 27 to 18.

However, despite the overall progress in healthcare and the declining IMR in India, the situation is still grim. One in every 40 infants in the country dies before their first birthday, pointing to the gaps in maternal and child healthcare that continue to persist.

Outcome of systemic efforts

Kerala’s progress in reducing its IMR has been consistent. IMR declined from 129 in 1971 to 6 in 2021, with a further drop to 5 in 2023.

According to the report, the state’s neonatal mortality rate has dropped below 4, while the national rate stands at 18. This places Kerala on par with developed countries.

The state’s achievements in neonatal healthcare is the outcome of systematic maternal and child health programmes.

According to Kerala’s health minister, the state government has set up neonatal intensive care units even in tribal and coastal areas, ensuring critical care access to healthcare among remote populations.

Kerala accords top policy priority to maternal and child care with a number of comprehensive measures—strengthening institutional deliveries, early screening of newborns, and enhanced postnatal care.

Importantly, Kerala has eliminated the urban–rural divide in healthcare outcomes—unlike the national pattern where rural IMR (28) remains significantly higher than the urban rate (18).

The Shalabham programme, launched by the Kerala government under the National Health Mission, ensures early detection and management of birth defects, genetic disorders, and developmental challenges in children up to 18 years of age. The programme covers screening for visible and functional anomalies, metabolic conditions, and neuro-developmental issues, with findings systematically recorded and tracked through a digital platform.

Apart from this, the government efficiently runs all national initiatives such as Integrated Child Development Services), Janani Suraksha Shiksha Karyakram, and Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram.

The lower IMR rate in Kerala proves what equitable healthcare delivery can achieve. Strong health infrastructure, decentralised planning, and dedicated healthworks can bring down infant deaths in all states of the country.