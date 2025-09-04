These organisations are transforming lives inside and outside India’s prisons

According to the India Justice Report 2025, over 5.7 lakh inmates are housed in India’s prisons, with nearly 76% awaiting trial. To say the system is stretched would be an understatement.

Prisons struggle with overcrowding, inadequate medical care, delayed trials, and limited avenues for rehabilitation. The critical aspects of reform and reintegration are often slow, or remain overlooked.

In this context, several civil society organisations and non-profits have been working within prison systems to provide legal support, education, vocational training, mental health services, and rehabilitation. Their efforts not only help those incarcerated but also pave pathways for their meaningful reintegration into society.

We list some of the key organisations engaged in transforming lives behind prison walls while also supporting inmates after their release, helping them rebuild livelihoods, reintegrate with families, and secure a more stable future for their children and communities.

India Vision Foundation

India Vision Foundation works in prisons and beyond

When Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, was serving as IG-Prisons in the early 90s, she noticed that children of incarcerated women stayed with them inside prison, with no access to the outside world, as victims of circumstance.

She founded the India Vision Foundation (IVF) in 1994 using her Ramon Magsaysay Award prize money. Over the past three decades, the organisation has steadfastly advanced prison reform through a structured, long-term approach. Its flagship Inside Prison programme follows a holistic 4S Model—Shiksha (Education), Sanskar (Values), Swasthya (Health), and Skills—to ensure that livelihoods inside prisons are transformed through learning, moral grounding, well-being, and skill-building.

Beyond inmate-focused work, IVF pioneered India’s first prison crèche in Tihar jail back in 1993, providing young children (aged 0–6) a safe, nurturing space with education, play, and exposure outside prison walls.

Understanding the plight of children once they aged out of the prison setting, IVF evolved the Children of Vulnerable Families Programme to address long-term welfare needs. Recognising that mothers could not always continue caregiving, and that hostel arrangements had their own challenges, the Foundation pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to collaborate with statutory bodies like the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and trusted caregivers on the outside, ensuring continuity in education and care.

Operating across more than 20–25 prisons in states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, IVF now reaches over 300,000 beneficiaries annually.

Through its “cradle to career” philosophy, IVF not only rehabilitates those behind bars but also invests in their families and futures, carrying forward a vision of holistic, systemic change.

Justice Initiative Foundation (TJI)

In 2020, Cecilia Davies, a Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) alumna, joined hands with Andrea to establish the Justice Initiative Foundation in Bengaluru. The organisation is dedicated to supporting undertrials and convicts in Karnataka’s prisons, with a clear mission to help them rebuild their lives through legal assistance, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs.

TJI takes on the punitive mindset where punishment is seen as the sole response to a crime, head-on! Instead, it focuses on healing, reconciliation and looks at the root causes of crime.

Its programmes focus on issues such as gender-based violence, psychological trauma stemming from patriarchal oppression, and financial dependence, which commonly underlie the circumstances leading to incarceration. By tackling these structural challenges, TJI not only supports women prisoners during their time in custody but also equips them with tools to reclaim their dignity and rebuild their lives after release.

TJI provides women inmates with essential legal and practical guidance, teaching them how the law functions, the process of securing bail, and the importance of keeping key documents in order. The organisation also supports them in safeguarding their properties and assists with arranging guardianship for their children in case of long-term imprisonment.

Alongside this, its in-prison workshops focus on reshaping self-perception, helping women understand that they are not defined by a single act of crime, and working towards restoring their self-image with dignity and hope.

Hashiya Socio-Legal Centre for Women

Founded in 2022 by lawyer and social worker Apurva Vivek, Hashiya Socio-Legal Centre for Women is a Jharkhand-based non-profit that works to uplift incarcerated women through legal aid, literacy programmes, mental health counselling, and skills training. These are designed to respond directly to the needs of women behind bars.

Vivek first encountered these women as a 23-year-old English teacher inside the Birsa Munda Central Jail. She realised that what they needed went well beyond language instruction.

According to Vivek, very few women inmates have seen a state-appointed lawyer; the rest are left to navigate the system on their own.

Hashiya offers pro bono legal aid, health support, and advocacy. It specifically focuses on reproductive rights and prison reform.

Children of incarcerated mothers, who grow up in prison become the fallout. Though they are promised education, nutrition and play, the reality is stark, they eat the same meals as adults and half a litre of milk is rationed per day, says Apurva. Through Hashiya’s relentless efforts, children now get an egg a day and fruits a few times a week.

For the first time, Hashiya’s advocacy with the prison department resulted in the inclusion of specific provisions on abortion access in the newly-released Jharkhand Prison Manual. This ensures that women with unwanted pregnancies in Jharkhand’s jails no longer need to seek court permission for termination procedures. The manual also formally recognises postpartum depression as a common condition among new mothers, marking a significant step toward acknowledging and addressing women’s mental health needs within the prison system.

Karma Foundation

In 2014, Priyanshi Patel co-founded the Karma Foundation with the aim of “giving back to society”, rooted in seva. The Ahmedabad-based organisation focuses on community development, education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment. Its initiatives span a wide range of interventions, including livelihood training, scholarship programmes, mental health support, and sanitation projects, all aimed at fostering holistic growth and well-being within communities.

In 2018, following a request from Navjivan, a Gandhian publishing house and trust in Ahmedabad, the Karma Foundation collaborated with Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad to establish a sanitary pad manufacturing unit inside the prison.

The inmates started producing menstrual pads made from cornstarch and other biodegradable materials, which are distributed to schools and rural communities under the Karma Foundation’s broader outreach campaigns. Since its launch, the Sabarmati Jail unit has manufactured more than 1,75,000 packets of sanitary pads, each containing eight pads with hundreds of prisoners contributing to the initiative over the years.

Along with producing and distributing biodegradable sanitary pads, the initiative also runs awareness sessions and health camps for inmates. The programme began with 15 women prisoners, who together produced more than 3,000 sanitary pads a day, and over the years, more than 500 inmates have been part of this effort.