'என் யார்க்கர் மீது நம்பிக்கை வைத்தேன்’ -ஆஸ்திரேலிய மண்ணில் தமிழில் பேசிய நடராஜன்!

From being a net bowler to impressing the whole nation in his debut series, @Natarajan_91 has surely come a far way 🙌🏽



Watch him talk to @kartikmurali about his journey and game plan 🎙️#CricketKaAsliRang #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #SonySports #TNatarajan #Natarajan pic.twitter.com/Cgo2Mv4NHw