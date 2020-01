சர்ச்சைன்னா இவருக்கு சர்க்கரைப் பொங்கல்: தீபிகாவும் ஜேஎன்யூ விஜயமும்!

Modiji,

Stop crushing India’s soul!



As per u & ur Bhakts-



1. No artist can protest

2. No artist shall join a cause

3. No artist has a right to express#Chappak is not about an artist but 1,000 women who suffer acid attacks on their body & soul every year



