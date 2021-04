சூயஸ் கால்வாய் பாதையில் இருந்து விடுவிக்கப்பட்ட கப்பல் - சிலருக்கு மட்டும் வருத்தம் ஏன் தெரியுமா?

The Suez canal blockage captured the world's attention, but sea lanes are not as important as many claim https://t.co/MvkOe7YRrf



The Ever Given container vessel is finally freed

👇

This is how they did it 😁@pettet50 @alisonleary1 @HereBeProof @JohnWest_JAWS @2Tone4Real pic.twitter.com/NTe4DZyLee