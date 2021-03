501 கோடி ரூபாய்க்கு ஏலம் போன டிஜிட்டல் படம்: அப்படி என்ன இருக்கு அதில்?

Christie's is proud to offer "Everydays - The First 5000 Days" by @beeple as the first purely digital work of art ever offered by a major auction house. Bidding will be open from Feb 25-Mar 11.



Learn more here https://t.co/srx95HCE0o | NFT issued in partnership w/ @makersplaceco pic.twitter.com/zymq2DSjy7