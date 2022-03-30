Blockchain game Axie Infinity's Ronin Bridge hacked for over $600M

Popular blockchain game Axie Infinity last night revealed it has discovered its Ronin Bridge and Katana DEX have been exploited for 173,600 ETH and 25.5 million USDC, worth a combined $612 million at the time.

Sky Mavis, which develops Axie Infinity, Ronin, and Katana, said in a statement that it is "currently working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers and our investors to make sure that all funds are recovered or reimbursed. All of the AXS, RON and SLP [tokens] on Ronin are safe right now."

Ronin is an Ethereum sidechain built for faster and cheaper transactions to support the Axie Infinity game. Ronin developers claimed an attacker used hacked private keys to forge fake withdrawals and drained the funds from Ronin in two transactions.

The Ronin chain - which consists of only nine validator nodes (in order to boost speed) - needs five signatures to approve a deposit or withdrawal event. The attacker reportedly managed to gain control over five private keys.

It was also reported that the hack occurred on March 23, but was only noticed five days later on March 28 when a user failed to withdraw ETH from the Ronin bridge.

Axie Infinity is an Ethereum-based Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, where players collect, battle, and use Axies (digital pets) to earn tokens and cash out.