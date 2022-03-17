Binance awarded special license by Dubai's new crypto regulatory authority to expand into the region

World's largest crypto exchange Binance today revealed it has been granted a Virtual Asset License which enables it to operate under Dubai’s ‘test-adapt-scale’ virtual asset market model - reportedly as a base for expanding into the region.

Photo: Shutterstock

Last week, Dubai's prime minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced Dubai will be adopting a new crypto law that would set a regulatory precedent for trading digital assets. According to the Sheikh, the new law is formed to govern and protect the traders.

As per Dubai's new crypto law, citizens must register with VARA (The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority) before engaging in crypto trading. The new law also claims that businesses engaging with digital assets must have a presence in Dubai.

Under the VARA initial regulatory phase, which includes regulatory oversight and mandatory FATF compliance controls, Binance will reportedly be permitted to extend limited exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.

Further, Binance will anchor a blockchain technology hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre, to seed new talent and build a vibrant blockchain ecosystem.

Dubai is the first region to set up a specialised regulator for virtual assets, and is looking to build a governed ecosystem of credible, reputable and innovative international leaders in crypto.