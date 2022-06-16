Binance, Kraken, and Polygon to increase hiring despite market slump

International cryptocurrency exchanges ﻿Binance﻿and ﻿Kraken﻿, as well as Indian Layer-2 sidechain startup ﻿Polygon﻿ have announced that they plan to hire thousands of new employees in the midst of the current funding winter.

This news bucks the trends of crypto firms, startups, and traditionally large tech firms who have all started pulling back on hiring in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Coinbase announced it would be letting go of 1,100 employees worldwide, including 8 percent of its Indian staff. Similarly, large crypto organisations such as Crypto.com and BlockFi announced layoffs.

Crypto exchange Binance is hiring for 2,000 jobs worldwide, with positions open across several continents. CEO Changpeng Zhao told CoinDesk, "we will continue to grow our team as planned and see this moment in time as an opportunity to gain access to some of the industry's best talent."

"We believe that cooler markets offer the best opportunity for organisations to invest in or acquire great projects at a more favorable price point. We are going to have a very active pipeline in the months ahead,” continued Zhao.

In a blog post, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken also announced that it would be hiring for 500 positions. Polygon also confirmed to CoinDesk that it had hired around 50 senior positions in recent days, including the high profile capture of former Meta and Microsoft marketer Jennifer Kattula as its senior vice president of marketing.

