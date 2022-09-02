Celsius files to reopen withdrawals for a minority of customers

Crypto lender ﻿Celsius Network﻿, which is just over a month into bankruptcy proceedings, has filed a motion with United States Bankruptcy court on Thursday to enable withdrawals for some of its customers.

The motion filed reveals that the withdrawals will only apply to custody and withhold accounts and for custodied assets. It also notes that Celsius had 58,300 users who hold custody assets (custody customers) that are worth approximately $210.02 million.

"15,680 customers hold pure custody assets that are approximately $43.87 and 22,580 customers hold transferred custody assets and are approximately $11.25 million as of August 31, 2022," the statement reads. Custody, or asset custody, refers to a legal agreement where assets of an individual or a fund are held in trust by another party like banks and exchanges.

Jason Seibert, General Counsel at CoinOutlet took to Twitter express regarding the motion filed to return custody account funds.

This news comes at a time when 64 customers who hold approximately $22.5 million in cryptocurrencies with the firm filed a petition in the court to recover their assets. The case will be addressed on October 6 in the Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York.

Terra aftermath

The crypto lender has been hit by snowballing issues since the collapse of stablecoin Terra. On July 14, the firm filed for bankruptcy proceedings after freezing its withdrawals in June. Celsius's collapse forced greater scrutiny onto other crypto firms that dealt with lending. In the wake of its collapse, two other firms, namely Voyager and Vauld, also filed for bankruptcy due to staggering market conditions.

Recently, crypto lending firm Hodlnaut, was placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a legal procedure by which to protect creditors, by a Singapore court. This was after Hodlnaut said it would be freeze withdrawals following turbulent market conditions.