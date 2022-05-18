Pop culture experience platform ﻿Comic Con India﻿, on Wednesday, announced the launch of the Non-Fungible League.

The league is built on the Ethereum blockchain and the platform intends to launch a series of limited-edition digital collectibles in the coming weeks.

Karan Kalra, Director of Comic Con India, said, “The metaverse and the burgeoning world of Web3 is the next big thing, therefore we wanted to create a collection that bridged the gap between web3 and pop-culture. The plan is to create long-term value for all those signing for our league.”

One of its NFT collections, The Non-Fungible Man’ is created by illustrator and animator Abhijeet Kini. The theme of this collection revolves around the subject of superhero in the Web3 era.

The league of characters will be launched on the Metaverse and the creators are encouraging fans to join their favourite superheroes’ League.

CCI intends to include projects in the form of crossovers into comic books, animation, and even a live-action series.

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, said, “our aim is to generate value for collectors joining our league, with tentatively multiple character drops in the future, development of this IP into animation, comics and of course hosting our events in the Metaverse. The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other venture.”