Crypto exchange ﻿Binance﻿ on Wednesday announced its partnership with the TikTok celebrity Khaby Lame to increase awareness of Web3. The influencer will represent the exchange as a brand ambassador and will debunk the misconceptions about cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry.

In recent years, the Italian Senegalese creator has become a TikTok sensation and amassed 142 million followers for calling out DIY content creators who overcomplicate things.

Khaby Lame stated, "I've been curious about Web3 for some time, and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone."

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, took to Twitter to welcome the partnership.

The crypto exchange has been grabbing headlines for its recent partnership with stars. Binance recently announced a multi-year NFT (non-fungible token) partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. With this collaboration, the firm intends to launch a global marketing campaign to promote Web3 and provide football fans with a compelling entry point into the NFT market.

Earlier in January, Binance had signed a partnership agreement with the Recording Academy to become the first crypto exchange partner for the GRAMMY Award. The firm has also collaborated with Korea's YG Entertainment.