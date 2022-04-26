Hackers use Instagram, Discord to steal Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs worth $2.5M

Bored Ape Yacht Club's official Instagram account and Discord server were recently hacked, with links sent out to followers. This link promised a chance to "mint" land in the upcoming OtherSideMeta launch, which is being created by Bored Ape Yacht Club's parent company ﻿Yuga Labs﻿.

However, this link helped hackers steal highly valuable NFTs, worth up to $2.57 million, from users. The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are among the highest valued in the world, with a minimum purchase price of 145 ETH, or $430,000, each.

In addition to the four NFTs from the original Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, the hackers also stole six Mutant Ape Yacht Club and three Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs. Both of the latter are less valuable NFT collections released by Yuga Labs in the last year.

Selection of images from Bored Ape NFTs Gallery (Yuga Labs)

In response, Yuga Labs soon put out a warning that the "mint" link was a fake and that they had been hacked.

NFT marketplace ﻿OpenSea ﻿ has also put a "suspicious activity" label on these NFTs, but there are indications that the hackers have been able to sell the four Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs on another marketplace, LooksRare, for 540 ETH, or $1.6 million, already.