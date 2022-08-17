Crypto scam revenue for 2022 at $1.6 B, 65% lower than previous year

The total crypto currency scam revenue for 2022 sits at $1.6 billion, 65% lower than the previous year, according to a report by Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform.

Based on the figures of Chainalysis, it appears that people are aware of the scams and fewer people are falling for them. One explanation for this might be that, with asset prices declining, cryptocurrency scams, which frequently pose as passive crypto investment opportunities with substantial promised returns, are less alluring to potential victims.

In the report, Eric Jardine, Cybercrimes Research Lead at Chainalysis, said, "Since January 2022, scam revenue has fallen more or less in line with Bitcoin pricing. And it’s not just scam revenue falling—the cumulative number of individual transfers to scams so far in 2022 is the lowest it’s been in the past four years."

The researcher also highlighted that the relatively significant PlusToken and Finiko scams in 2021 generated $3.5 billion in total scam revenue.

The report highlights that inexperienced users in the market know that prices are down and are not easily lured by the excitement and promise of quick gains.