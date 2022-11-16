Menu
Dubai Chamber of Commerce receives 150 startup applications for metaverse academy

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 15:08:30 GMT+0000
Dubai Chamber of Commerce receives 150 startup applications for metaverse academy
The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's metaverse academy has received over 150 applications from startups. Close to 67% of these were from the UAE and the remaining 33% were from followed by India, Jordon, Egypt, Turkey, the UK and US
The Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy has received over 153 applications from over 27 countries for the Future of the Digital Economy: Business in the Metaverse academy, its specialised training programme that helps digital startups with the tools and practical know-how to build in the metaverse.


A note by the Dubai Chamber stated that over 67% of the applications were by startups in the UAE, and the remaining are from India, Egypt, Turkey, Jordon, the UK, and the US. Of these 30 startups will be selected to join the academy. The programme has been launched in collaboration with the SEE Institute.


The training will begin from December 5th to 14th 2022, and will have four sessions that will touch on topics like blockchain, Web3 technologies, and NFTs. The focus will also be on how these practices can pave the way for a more sustainable society.

1015 people found this interesting

Dubai aims to support growth of startups, become global capital of digital economy


“We are encouraged by the strong interest in this initiative, which reflect growing business interest in the metaverse and confidence in Dubai as a digital economy hub," Khalid Al Jarwan, Executive Director of the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy said in a statement.


He added that the academy aims to support the DCC's efforts to use new opportunities emerging from increased digitalisation and the expansion of Fourth Industrial Revolution technology across all sectors of business.


Enrolled startups would have access to mentorship support in Dubai and free sustainable co-working space, in addition to speaking opportunities at the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s biggest events in 2023.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

