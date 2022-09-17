In a landmark moment for the blockchain, crypto, and Web3 sector, the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the long-awaited 'The Merge' - a transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Pretty quickly, the event led to #EthereumMerge trending on Twitter.





Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum, tweeted his excitement about moving on from Proof of Work and taking Ethereum into its Proof-of-Stake era.





And we finalized!



Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022

Sachin Tomar, Co-Founder and CTO at Biconomy, which enables gasless cross-chain transfers, highlighted some of the impact caused by the transition.

Ethereum is now POS 🥳

- World energy consumption will be reduced by 0.02%

- 95% of validators moved from POW to POS

- Merge block is finalized. Merge was success 👏

- No network downtime during transition, blocks are still being mined 🤟 — Sachin | Biconomy.io | sachint.eth (@schin_tomar) September 15, 2022





While the Ethereum community rejoiced, entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano - a strong advocate for the Bitcoin community - praised the technical feat it took to transition Ethereum to PoS.





And to drive the point home, it is possible to be focused on bitcoin & still recognize technical feats accomplished by others.



Congratulating someone, even if you disagree with them, doesn't mean that you are turning your back on bitcoin.



Learn to know the difference :) — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) September 15, 2022

What will web3 look like post-Merge?

The Merge is an important step towards making Ethereum more scalable. It will have a direct impact on Ethereum's carbon emissions, and has been in the works for years, according to Buterin.





Besides this, it also likely to lead to more mass adoption. One recent example is Polygon's recent partnership with Starbucks. The tie-up, which will combine an existing Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme with an NFT platform through Polygon, was possible "only because" of Ethereum going green, according to Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal.

As y’all know, the mission of @0xPolygon is #MassAdoption of Web3 & for that, what better than adding a tinge of Web3 to your daily @Starbucks coffee💜



LFG! #Top3



Also, don’t forget that its ONLY possible because of #Ethereum going green with the merge!https://t.co/MG0x4DuNcj — Sandeep | Polygon 💜🔝3️⃣ (@sandeepnailwal) September 12, 2022

In fact, upcoming upgrades will enable the network to process more transactions per second, use less energy, and become even more secure.





These developments, named 'The Surge', 'The Verge', 'The Purge' and 'The Splurge' - are expected to set the stage for sharding — the final phase of Ethereum 2.0.





Crypto influencer Naimish Sanghvi tweeted: