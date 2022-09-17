Menu
Merge Complete: How Twitter reacted to Ethereum's historic moment

By Rishabh Mansur
September 17, 2022, Updated on : Sat Sep 17 2022 05:29:12 GMT+0000
Merge Complete: How Twitter reacted to Ethereum's historic moment
In a landmark moment for the blockchain, crypto, and Web3 sector, the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the long-awaited 'The Merge' - a transition from a Proof of Work (PoW) system to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Here's how Twitter reacted.
In a landmark moment for the blockchain, crypto, and Web3 sector, the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the long-awaited 'The Merge' - a transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Pretty quickly, the event led to #EthereumMerge trending on Twitter.


Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum, tweeted his excitement about moving on from Proof of Work and taking Ethereum into its Proof-of-Stake era.


Sachin Tomar, Co-Founder and CTO at Biconomy, which enables gasless cross-chain transfers, highlighted some of the impact caused by the transition.


While the Ethereum community rejoiced, entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano - a strong advocate for the Bitcoin community - praised the technical feat it took to transition Ethereum to PoS.


What will web3 look like post-Merge?

The Merge is an important step towards making Ethereum more scalable. It will have a direct impact on Ethereum's carbon emissions, and has been in the works for years, according to Buterin.


Besides this, it also likely to lead to more mass adoption. One recent example is Polygon's recent partnership with Starbucks. The tie-up, which will combine an existing Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme with an NFT platform through Polygon, was possible "only because" of Ethereum going green, according to Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal.

In fact, upcoming upgrades will enable the network to process more transactions per second, use less energy, and become even more secure.


These developments, named 'The Surge', 'The Verge', 'The Purge' and 'The Splurge' - are expected to set the stage for sharding — the final phase of Ethereum 2.0.


Crypto influencer Naimish Sanghvi tweeted:

