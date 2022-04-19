Cryptocurrency could be used for money laundering, to finance terror: FM Sitharaman at IMF meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised concerns about the risks of trading crypto in an unregulated market.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Finance Minister highlighted the importance of combined global efforts and central bank-driven digital currency.

The discussion was part of a panel discussion on "Money at a Crossroad" organised by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister addressed the risks of digital assets in the non-governmental sector and said, "I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror."

Furthermore, she emphasised the significance of combined global efforts, stating that regulation cannot be implemented by a single country.

“I think regulation using technology is the only answer. Regulation using technology will have to be so adept that it has to be not behind the curve, but be sure that it is on the top of it. And that's not possible if any country thinks that it can handle it. It has to be across the board.”

In the month of February, the finance minister proposed a 30 percent tax on any income from the transfer of digital assets. The government announced that crypto traders now cannot balance the losses incurred from one virtual digital asset with the profits of another virtual digital asset.

The announcement evoked strong reactions from players in the Indian cryptocurrency industry. While some called the move 'unfair and regressive', they also questioned the 1 percent tax deduction at source (TDS) for each transaction.

Earlier this year, the Finance Minister had announced the intention to introduce Digital Rupee in 2023, which will be backed by both the RBI and the government.