[Funding alert] Crypto exchange KuCoin raises $150M led by Jump Crypto

﻿KuCoin﻿ crypto exchange on Tuesday announced it has closed $150 million in a pre-Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $10 billion. The funding round was led by Jump Crypto and other investors including Circle Ventures, IDG Capital, and Matrix Partners participated in the round.

The funds raised will be used to develop the next generation of KuCoin core trading systems, enhance security and risk management systems and support KuCoin’s global regulation efforts to serve its users.

The firm, launched in 2017, offers spot trading, margin trading, P2P (peer-to-peer) fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its users and is accessible in 207 countries around the world.

Johnny Lyu CEO of KuCoin, states: "The vote of confidence from prominent investors, including Jump Crypto and Circle Ventures, solidifies our vision that one day everyone will be with crypto. KuCoin is built for all classes of investors, and we believe these new investors and partners will contribute to making KuCoin synonymous with a reliable and trustworthy gateway into crypto space."

Tak Fujishima, Head of Asia, Jump Crypto, said: “KuCoin provides a comprehensive platform of crypto services to a global audience, which is one of the many reasons we’re proud to lead this round. We are pleased to support the company as it continues to grow and expand its offerings in futures and margin trading, lending, staking, and passive yield generation to support the growth of Web 3.0 and the crypto markets.”

The firm intends to expand its presence in crypto wallets, GameFi, DeFi (decentralised finance), and NFT (non-fungible tokens) platforms through its investment arms including KuCoin Labs and KuCoin Ventures. Prior to this in November 2018, the firm had closed $20 million in Round A funding.