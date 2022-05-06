Instant messaging app ﻿Hike﻿announced today that it has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round led by Web3 investor Jump Crypto.

Tribe Capital and Republic Capital’s Republic Crypto were also part of the funding round.

Hike intends to use the funds raised to develop unique product strategy in the Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) — a social gaming metaverse where players can play, compete, and win. The funds will also be used to expand the team.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jump Crypto, Tribe Capital, and Republic Crypto as investors who share our vision for the impact Gaming + Web3 can have on the world." Kavin did not disclose the funding amount.

“Gaming to us has always been bite-sized entertainment and now it can also be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world. India being a mobile-first market needs a unique approach and our years of building for this market help tremendously in building a seamless user experience to bring the next billion users on-chain. We’re incredibly excited about the future.” added Kavin

Previously, the company partnered with ﻿Polygon﻿the Ethereum scaling solution to develop Rush Gaming Universe.

The firm claims that in the last 13 months, The Rush Gaming Universe has engaged with 160 million quarterly gameplays and has 1.8 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Saurabh Sharma, Partner at Jump Crypto, said "Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe is an exciting development for emerging markets like India and it’s their unique mobile-only vision with a focus on building a seamless web3 user experience for the next billion users that’s incredibly exciting.”

