Singapore-based consumer internet company ﻿Glance﻿ on Friday announced it has acquired an Indian gaming company Gambit, in an attempt to expand its mobile game services and intends to introduce NFTs to its Gen-Z consumers.

The combined approach of Glance's lock screen-centric innovation and Gambit's expertise in the gaming ecosystem would further aid in a deeper understanding of the gaming industry. Glance Games, the company's lock-screen gaming platform, has more than 45 million monthly active users across Asia and 40% of the users are women, according to a statement.

Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President and COO, Glance said, “Gaming is the most exciting content category across the world today and Gen-Z spends more time on gaming than on any other activity online."

He further added "Giving users live, connected, interactive gaming experiences on the lock screen is key to Glance’s vision of building the world’s largest live internet platform. We also aim to launch creator-led NFTs for live gaming which will generate unique 'play-to-earn' and 'play-to-own' possibilities for the entire gaming ecosystem."

Yashashvi Takallapalli, Co-Founder and CEO of Gambit said, “We have already started seeing great traction for live gaming on Glance. For instance, over 10 million users watch live game streams on Glance every week now.

"With Glance and Gambit’s combined strengths and our belief that there is a game for every person, we envision doubling the number of monthly active gamers on Glance Games in the next year,” he said.

Glance aims to launch games that appeal to a wide range of gamers and by introducing NFTs in live gaming, it hopes, to enable producers, streamers, and developers to profit from the new technology.

In the month of February, Glance announced a deal with Jio, and as a result of the partnership the company's lock screen innovation will be included in JioPhone devices. The company also secured funds from Jio platforms to enhance its global operations.

Glance has recently acquired companies such as Roposo and Shop101 and is supporting them in scaling their business while also expanding its platform.

