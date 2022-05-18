NFT marketplace GuardianLink launches Web3 startup incubator

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace ﻿Guardian Link﻿ on Wednesday announced the launch of a Web3 startup incubator in an attempt to help Web2 gaming companies to transition to the Web3 space.

The startup incubated the Web3 accelerator at IIT Madras Research Park and plans to incubate 10 Web3 companies by the end of the year.

Arjun Reddy, Co-founder of GuardianLink, said, “Polygon put India on the Web3 infrastructure map. GuardianLink aims to carry the torch further in the NFT gaming and commerce space. We believe in sharing our expertise, technology, and even the learnings from our mistakes with new entrants. This will help us build the culture of Web3 in India.”

GuardianLink co-founders (L-R) Kameshwaran Elangovan, Keyur Patel, Arjun Reddy, and Ramkumar Subramaniam

Earlier, the firm had launched Zero Gas Fee Layer 2 for NFTs and the company had also introduced its international gaming NFT marketplace ‘Jump.trade'.

Jahnavee Ramalingam, CEO, Dali, said “The accelerator programme is a great way for entrepreneurs looking at the Web3 space to get a hands-on learning experience, cross-pollination of ideas, and access to a wide variety of thought leadership and top tier stakeholders. This would be possible through the wide arsenal of resources provided to us by GuardianLink.”

Previously, the firm launched an NFT of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, which became immensely popular and surpassed the $1 million mark.