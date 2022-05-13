Online celebrity engagement platform HeyHeyGlobal, on Friday, announced its partnership with actress Sunny Leone. The platform is built on Ethereum scaling solution — ﻿Polygon﻿, and helps with the engagement of celebrities, influencers, and creators.

On the partnership, Sunny Leone said in a statement, “The concept of a fanverse appealed to me the most and that’s how my team and I decided to create this world where people could connect with me through the game. I am looking forward to my fans obtaining NFT (Non-Fungible Token) cards and taking part in the weekly game that will be conducted on my private discord server. I will be announcing it on my Instagram handle and other platforms as well weekly to make sure we maximise our reach. I am looking forward to this exciting new world and like always, want this to be a success.”

The company plans to launch the fanverse ‘I Dream of Sunny' — which is a combination of NFTs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), fanverse, gaming, lucky draw, and other — all rolled into one and minted on the polygon network.

Caleb Franklin, Founder and CEO of HeyHey Global, said, “Sunny’s collaboration with HeyHey for the ‘I Dream of Sunny’ fanverse is a testament to how celebrities are seeking ways to empower their fan bases with personalised experiences via new-age tech like Web3."

Fanverse will also provide an opportunity for the fans to interact with Sunny Leone. After the purchase of NFTs, users will have access to the actress' secret discord server. The Polygon Studios team intends to provide a range of services including technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, and Web3 game design to aid with the growth of the fanverse.

