House of Gaming collaborates with Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon through Hefty Games

House of Gaming has announced its partnership with Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution ﻿Polygon﻿ to launch its NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) collection through Hefty Games. With this launch, the firm intends to promote the blockchain gaming and NFT ecosystem in India by offering exclusive P2E (Play to Earn) games.

To promote the blockchain gaming ecosystem, Hefty Games has announced its collaboration with influencers from the gaming industry including Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming, and Two Side Gamers. The company intends to provide gamers with access to the metaverse.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon said, “With today’s announcement, we have been able to expand the horizon for the gaming community of India.

"Through Hefty Games, we have enabled gamers to monetise their worth further, and engage their followers better,” he added.

Yash Pariani, Co-founder and CEO of House of Gaming, said “With this joining of hands between the three forerunners of the gaming fraternity and Hefty Games, we are ready to lead this innovation into Web 3.0 and the metaverse. This much-awaited drop of India’s inaugural digital collectibles in the gaming zone would set in motion a series of drops by other gaming superstars who would feature in the Hefty metaverse.”

Here are some of the highlights:

Hefty Games is set to announce its first drop of NFTs and it expects to collaborate with more gaming influencers in the Hefty metaverse. The gamers will join the IGL — Indian Gaming League, a competitive esports platform, and the winners will be rewarded and whitelisted for the NFT drop.

In addition to this, the firm has also partnered with eDAO, an entertainment, and creator-focused organisation, that intends to promote the Hefty ecosystem by allowing users to interact and engage with their favourite games and artists.

Furthermore, Hefty Art announced to include legend MF Husain’s paintings into the metaverse, while Hefty Entertainment teamed up with T Series to create Hefty Games to promote blockchain gaming.

