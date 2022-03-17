The Sandbox, HSBC partner to offer games within the Metaverse

The Sandbox, Ethereum-powered play-to-earn game, and European banking major HSBC on March 16 announced a new partnership to foster financial literacy through gamified experiences within the Metaverse.

According to the statement by The Sandbox, its collaboration with HSBC will open up opportunities for users to interact with sports, esports, and gaming aficionados.

Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer - Asia-Pacific, HSBC, said, "[We are] working with our sports partners, brand ambassadors, and Animoca Brands to co-create experiences that are educational, inclusive, and accessible.”

The collaboration has been a boon amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as several financial institutions are shutting down their physical branches and transitioning to digital banking.

Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-founder, The Sandbox, said, “We’re pleased to see large, trusted institutions such as HSBC join The Sandbox open Metaverse and embrace the culture of Web3, connecting with users through entertainment, gaming, and user-generated content."

He added, "We believe this is the beginning of the broader adoption of Web3 and the Metaverse by institutions driving brand experiences and engagement within this new ecosystem. “

In the last six months, the Metaverse has gained popularity in the banking sector with several banks venturing into the space.

In February this year, JP Morgan launched its virtual lounge in its Metaverse, and TerraZero also started offering ‘Metaverse mortgage' for customers interested to buy real estate in the space. The Industrial Bank of Korea is also ready to step into the Cyworld Metaverse platform to offer a range of financial products in the virtual market.