Building for the next crypto bull run

Two of India’s leading crypto exchanges—﻿WazirX and CoinDCX﻿— have seen daily trade volumes decline from hundreds of millions of dollars per day (at their peak) to around about a million dollars a day.





For exchanges, trade activity is the lifeline as they rely on transaction fees as their primary source of revenue. Such steep declines in trading volumes directly translate to a sharp fall in revenue for most of these firms.





While things appear to be doom and gloom, some have been announcing new products, services, and features, seemingly in a bid to diversify beyond order-book-based crypto transaction services.





In fact, they are already building for the next bull run.





CoinDCX's Web3 plans





CoinDCX’s foray into Web3 Mumbai-based CoinDCX is working on a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) app named Okto, which it says will allow users to access Decentralised Apps (DApps) and tokens and act as a self-custodial wallet.





Okto was announced in August, prior to the FTX debacle. According to the company, this foray into deeper Web3 domains was in the works for a long period of time and was not a direct response to declining trade volumes.





CoinSwitch's multi-exchange platform





Bengaluru-based CoinSwitch also appears to be looking towards the next phase of Web3 adoption. In November, it launched CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform for users, to trade crypto across CoinSwitch, CoinDCX, and WazirX with a singular login.





WazirX's new features:





Meanwhile, WazirX has no plans to launch new offerings. Instead, it is focusing on improving user experience on the crypto trading front on its platform. “Crypto is still a new area of interest for many. So we have introduced new features such as Profit and Loss (PnL), address book for crypto withdrawals, gift cards, action cards, and self-service for account management,” said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy last month, was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, said a Reuters report.





“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US government based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement on December 13, 2022.





He said he expected the indictment would be unsealed on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried's arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company's current CEO, John Ray III.