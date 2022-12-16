Menu
Building for the next crypto bull run

By Rishabh Mansur
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 13:01:32 GMT+0000
Building for the next crypto bull run
Read about this week's developments, news, and trends in the Web3 ecosystem.
Indian crypto exchanges weathering the storm

Two of India’s leading crypto exchanges—﻿WazirX and CoinDCX﻿— have seen daily trade volumes decline from hundreds of millions of dollars per day (at their peak) to around about a million dollars a day.


For exchanges, trade activity is the lifeline as they rely on transaction fees as their primary source of revenue. Such steep declines in trading volumes directly translate to a sharp fall in revenue for most of these firms.


While things appear to be doom and gloom, some have been announcing new products, services, and features, seemingly in a bid to diversify beyond order-book-based crypto transaction services.


In fact, they are already building for the next bull run.


CoinDCX's Web3 plans


CoinDCX’s foray into Web3 Mumbai-based CoinDCX is working on a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) app named Okto, which it says will allow users to access Decentralised Apps (DApps) and tokens and act as a self-custodial wallet.


Okto was announced in August, prior to the FTX debacle. According to the company, this foray into deeper Web3 domains was in the works for a long period of time and was not a direct response to declining trade volumes.


CoinSwitch's multi-exchange platform


Bengaluru-based CoinSwitch also appears to be looking towards the next phase of Web3 adoption. In November, it launched CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform for users, to trade crypto across CoinSwitch, CoinDCX, and WazirX with a singular login.


WazirX's new features:


Meanwhile, WazirX has no plans to launch new offerings. Instead, it is focusing on improving user experience on the crypto trading front on its platform. “Crypto is still a new area of interest for many. So we have introduced new features such as Profit and Loss (PnL), address book for crypto withdrawals, gift cards, action cards, and self-service for account management,” said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy last month, was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, said a Reuters report.


“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US government based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement on December 13, 2022.


He said he expected the indictment would be unsealed on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried's arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company's current CEO, John Ray III.

Edited by Megha Reddy

