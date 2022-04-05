Institutional crypto funds saw $180M net inflows in the last week

As Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have rallied over the last two weeks, net inflows into cryptocurrency funds have increased week-on-week. Last week saw a net investment of $180 million into cryptos, with most of the money going to European-based funds.

This represents a decline over the $244 million that was invested in the the week before, but an improvement on the net $150 million that were disinvested by institutional investors in the preceding two weeks. The down period was largely attributed to the uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict, as well as the first American federal interest rate hike in half a decade.

Of the net $180 million that was invested last week, $144 million was placed in Bitcoin-focused funds and $23 million was invested in Ethereum-focused funds. The large bulk of the remaining inflows went to Solana and Cardano, which have both seen increased interest among the retail market in recent days.

CoinShares had initially reported a net $193 million inflows in the previous week between 19 March to 25th March, but has since revised that number to $244 million. In total, the net institutional investment into crypto funds over the last two weeks totals $388 million.