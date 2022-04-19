Jack Dorsey's Block, Core Scientific, and Blockstream have recently announced that they will be providing more information on their cryptocurrency mining operations.

At the moment, most publicly-listed mining companies provide monthly updates. These figures can include the total number of Bitcoin mined or a daily average, plus the hashrate and total crypto holdings of the company.

Block and Blockstream both announced earlier this month that they would be tying up with Tesla's solar energy production facilities in Texas to create a 100 percent renewable energy based mining operation. They plan to release real-time information on the operation of this solar plant when it opens for mining.

Core Scientific, the world's largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining firm, has taken another step this weekend by announcing that they would be publicly reporting their daily Bitcoin production numbers on the front page of their website.

As of publication, the latest daily figure to be recorded was 36.9 Bitcoin, or around $1.5 million, mined by the company. The figure will be updated around 12:00 PM EST (9 PM IST).