Mastercard teams up with Paxos to help banks offer crypto trading

Payments giant Mastercard on Monday announced its partnership with crypto trading platform Paxos and introduces Crypto Source, a new program that will let mainstream banks offer crypto trading to their customers, said a report by Businesswire.





Through this partnership, Paxos will provide crypto asset trading and custody services on behalf of the banks, and Mastercard will use its technology to integrate crypto trading into banks’ interfaces. As reported by CNBC, the program will be launched in Q4 2022.

Recent developments

Mastercard is making big strides in the web3 world. Earlier in August, Mastercard announced its partnership with crypto exchange Binance to enable crypto payments in 90 million stores that support Mastercard payments.





In January, the firm partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase's nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace to allow NFT users to make purchases using Mastercard.





In 2021, the firm had partnered with digital asset firms from the Asia Pacific region (APAC) including Hong Kong’s crypto finance firm Amber Group, Thailand’s crypto exchange Bitkub and Australia’s trading platform Coinja to allow native customers to convert their Bitcoin and other crypto-assets into fiat. Same year, the firm partnered with digital asset platform Bakkt to allow its users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets through custodial wallets.

Global financial services foraying into crypto

In addition to this, other global payment giants are looking to add crypto to their payment network. Earlier last week, Visa partnered with crypto exchange FTX to offer crypto debit cards in 40 countries including Latin America, Asia, and Europe.





In 2021, the firm also collaborated with digital asset companies like BlockFi, Fold, and Crypto.com to offer Visa-branded products. While payments giant American Express is exploring using its cards and network with stable coins.