Latest [Funding alert] MetaMask creator ConsenSys raises $450M in Series D round led by ParaFi Capital By Rishabh Mansur {{monthName}} {{day}}, {{year}}

ConsenSys, now valued at $7 billion, revealed all proceeds from the round "will be converted to ETH to further build ConsenSys’ “ultra sound money” position as a rebalance to its ETH-to fiat ratio, in line with ConsenSys’ treasury strategy."

