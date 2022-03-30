Mobile wallet application MetaMask, built by ConsenSys, has announced a new app update for iOS that includes the ability for users to purchase Ether (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies directly from the app using ApplePay.

In the past, one would have had to buy Ethereum on a different exchange such as Coinbase, and transfer it to the MetaMask wallet before trading for other coins. However, the new update announces a tie-up with payment gateway Wyre to let users purchase crypto directly on the app with Mastercard and Visa, via ApplePay.

The new updates, announced via a Twitter thread, will also be bringing a dark mode to their iOS mobile application. This has been a much demanded feature by their users for a while, as acknowledged by MetaMask themselves.

It has been possible to buy the stablecoins USDT, USDC and DAI on MetaMask for a while if using the Transak payment gateway. However, the new update provides the ability to purchase coins via up to 60 global currencies.