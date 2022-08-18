Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman announces new metaverse project, Katraar

Oscar-winning music director, singer and songwriter, AR Rahman, on Thursday took to Twitter to tease the launch of his metaverse project. The initiative is called "Katraar."

He posted a video on Twitter, and stated, “Get intrigued,” which left many of his fans excited about his new metaverse initiative.

While the project's features are still undisclosed, users can access the website after entering their email ID and subscribing.

In recent years, many Indian celebrities have forayed into the metaverse. Previously, singer Daler Mehndi bought a piece of land in the virtual metaverse and named it Balle Balle Land. In November 2021, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, through Lotus Media Entertainment, partnered with Fantico to exclusively launch his digital avatars and NFTs.

Globally, celebrities including Snoop Dogg have delved deeper into the virtual world and have announced their own Snoopverse inside The Sandbox, a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Meanwhile, Blackpink—a popular South Korean all-girl pop group, is using the metaverse to meet and engage with fans.

Along with them, television star Paris Hilton, former Victoria's Secret Model Sara Sampaio, and Swiss tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka have also forayed into the metaverse.