Wellness brand KamaSutra, Bobble AI partner to launch NFTs in sexual wellness category

Indian sexual wellness brand KamaSutra on Wednesday announced its partnership with ﻿Bobble AI﻿, a conversation media platform, to launch six distinct NFTs as part of the company's sexual wellness campaign.

KamaSutra's parent company—Raymond Consumer Care—said it would donate the revenue generated from the NFT sales to Pathfinder International, a global non-profit that focuses on sexual wellness and reproductive health. In 2018, the Raymond Group acquired the sexual wellness brand to further scale it up.

Ankit Prasad, Co-founder and CEO, Bobble AI, said, “Being a category first, we pledge our support to the brand’s cause in enabling the GenZ to spread awareness around sexual wellness. At Bobble, we have been collaborating with brands across industry verticals to make conversations fun through stickers, GIFs, and more. Through our partnership with KamaSutra, we are taking it a step further – into the metaverse. Consumers will be able to incorporate Bobble AI’s stickers into their daily conversations and even purchase the NFTs at nft.bobble.ai.”

During its initial phase, the firm had launched nine KamaSutra-branded stickers as a part of its conversation media marketing campaign.

Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Consumer Care, said, "The idea is to create futuristic brand experiences, which is only possible through great partnerships and adopting new-age technology. We are delighted to team up with Madison and Bobble AI, platforms with unique solutions and a penchant for facilitating immersive conversations for the same.”

