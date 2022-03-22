[Funding alert] Struct Finance raises $3.9M in seed round

Struct Finance, a DeFi protocol, has raised $3.9 million in seed investment to develop the tools that would enable the ecosystem to personalise, build, and invest in decentralised structured products.

A total of 24 investors contributed to the seed round including Antler, Arcanum Capital, Assymetries Technologies, Avalaunch, AVentures Dao, Bison Fund, Bixin Ventures, Blizzard Fund, Double Peak, FBG Capital, Finality Capital Partners, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Keychain Capital, Lancer Capital, Lucidblue, MC Ventures, QCP Capital, SCC Investments, Skyvision Capital, Spark Digital, Wintermute, Woodstock, Zokyo, and 0xVentures.

Mark Stanwyck, Co-founder, Avalaunch said, "As crypto markets mature and DeFi takes root, the need for sophisticated instruments which are capable of supporting the demands of institutional and retail investors becomes paramount. Struct not only offers this, but also allows users to compose existing instruments together, opening an endless array of strategies," he said.

Structured products have been gaining popularity in DeFi, and have a market cap of over $7 trillion in traditional finance (TradFi). Many institutional investors cannot invest directly in digital assets. To address this issue, various structured products are present that allow users to participate in price movements without having to keep track of a private key.

Candice Zhao, Managing Partner at Lancer Capital said that “Investors and institutions are forever faced with large swings in yields and token prices, or uncertainty and unquantification created by overly complex derivative protocols. Struct Finance is bringing structured financial products to DeFi, providing investors with attractive and simplified stable coin yields. I am an admirer of their team, and I believe that fixed-income-related products will become the first choice for institutional investors."

Justin Huang, Founder of Asymmetries Technologies said, "With the Defi markets developing, customised structured products will be flourishing. Struct Finance is building the core products to meet this growing demand. We are delighted to support this professional and brilliant team to build structured products on Avalanche.”

Struct Finance will use this fresh injection of capital to build out the tools for institutions to easily customize their interest rate products and compose them with options to construct structured products that are better suited to the profiles of different investors.