[Funding alert] SX Network raises $9.5M led by Hack VC, Polygon

SX Networks, a Polygon Edge blockchain, announced on Friday that it has raised $9.5 million in a funding round led by crypto venture funds Hack VC, and the Ethereum scaling project ﻿Polygon﻿, which contributed a $2.5 million grant.

Other investors including CMCC Global, Nascent, FJ Labs, and several prominent crypto angel investors participated in the funding round.

SX Network is the first blockchain to debut on the Polygon Network through Polygon Edge. Polygon Edge is a modular and extendable platform for developing private or public Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.

Andrew Young, Project Lead at SX Network, says: “We are delighted to welcome these new partners and investors to our project. We are all aligned in our mission to build out a scalable platform for Web3 betting, DeFi (Decentralised Finance), and NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) products. Being the first Polygon Edge blockchain to launch gives us a first-mover advantage, which we are eager to exploit.”

Get connected to Polygon

The firm intends to scale betting, DeFi, and NFT applications, and is compatible with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine). The platform's security is based on Polygon PoS, which combines Ethereum's shared security with Polygon's speed.

The SX Network consists of three core platforms — SX. bet, SX Protocol and SX Blockchain, and the SX network is integrated into the SX prediction market protocol and its associated front-end web application.

Get connected to Polygon