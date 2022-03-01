Transak launches fiat on-ramp for Indians to buy crypto using bank transfers, debit/credit cards, UPI, wallets

UK-based fiat-to-crypto payment gateway Transak today announced it is now in India. It has not only built a 50+ strong local team but also partnered with Polygon, WazirX NFT, and Zilliqa to catalyse mass adoption of crypto transactions in the country.

As per a statement, Transak claimed Indian users will be able to directly buy crypto using INR via bank transfers, debit/credit cards, wallets, UPI, and various payment applications worldwide. It also said it provides support for all major blockchains, tokens, stable coins, and 80+ cryptocurrencies in total, making it the only fiat on-ramp in India.

Sami Start, Co-founder, Transak, told The Decrypting Story:

"Transak’s on-ramp infrastructure is integrated with fiat payment methods around the globe, which could further be used to make the purchase. No direct banking partnerships are necessary to enable such transactions at the moment. Transak users will be able to buy crypto using bank transfers, debit/credit cards, wallets, UPI, and various payment applications worldwide."

He added, "Compliance has always been a key element of everything that we do at Transak, and we will adhere to and keenly follow guidelines as and when they develop in India."

Sami also believes that with the world’s second-largest population, the Indian market has both the opportunity and will to fast-track the future with Web 3 developments by way of mass adoption.

Yeshu Agarwal, Co-founder, Transak, added, “Transak uniquely provides fiat on-ramp in India, and our extended vision is to empower and enable the Dapps built in India to have secure yet seamless onboarding onto crypto-economy. We are also looking at utilising the local talent pool as we plan to grow our team to 200+ by hiring across functions.”

Transak claimed that with its easy route to add the gateway to an app or website with just a few lines of code, its fiat-to-crypto payment gateway empowers both novices and enthusiasts, and enables easy purchase, sale, and trade-in of cryptocurrencies.