Wall Street watchdog aims to recruit laid off crypto employees

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a Wall Street watchdog, has plans to recruit for crypto expertise by tapping into the newly laid off workforce from large crypto firms. It will require these employees to help the company understand the industry as well as build tools to safely navigate it.

According to Reuters, FINRA CEO Robert Cook said that the organisation needed to improve its knowledge in the space considering the growth and prevalence of crypto. "We are already having to be engaged in the space and we think that as a result, it's appropriate for us to bulk up our capabilities there," he said.

Several dozen members of FINRA have been approved to trade digital assets by American authorities, and many more provide exposure or even have personal stakes in the space. As such, the regulator is looking to build transparency via digital asset verification techniques for its members. Additionally, they are looking into whether they can create a market surveillance tool across blockchains.

FINRA is looking at the ex-crypto insiders who have been let go from some of the bigger firms in recent weeks.

One of them is ﻿Coinbase﻿, which announced it would be letting go of 1,100 employees amid a new crypto winter, with CEO Brian Armstrong even stating that the company maybe "grew too quickly".

Other crypto firms that have frozen hiring include Indian exchanges ﻿WazirX﻿ and ﻿Unocoin﻿, global crypto organisations such as BlockFi and Crypto.com, as well as more traditional tech giants such as Meta and Intel.

